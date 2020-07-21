Stonington Police’s R.J. Kelley slides safely into second with a double as Hoops&Jensen shortstop awaits throw as the Pawcatuck Senior Little League opened their season with a contest between Hoops&Jensen and the Stonington Police nine on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.