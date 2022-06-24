The Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14-and-under boys and girls teams celebrate after both squads won Rhode Island Youth Lacrosse League Division 2 7th-8th grade championships last Sunday at URI. The boys team defeated Cumberland, 8-3, for the title and the girls topped Warwick PAL, 9-5. | Photo courtesy Adam Kaufman
