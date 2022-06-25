The Rhody Wave Runners 14-and-under travel softball team finished as the runner-up in the Bombers End of School Slam tournament last weekend in Cranston. The 10th-seeded Wave Runners beat the Nos. 7, 2 and 6 seeds, respectively, to reach the title game, in which they fell to the Newton (Mass.) Panthers. The 13-player Wave Runner roster is comprised of 10 girls from Westerly and one each from Charlestown, Pawcatuck and Stonington. | Photo courtesy Duane Maranda
