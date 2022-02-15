Seven Stonington High athletes participated in a signing ceremony at the school on Monday. They were, from left, George Rogers, crew, Penn; Maddie Hamm, tennis, Holy Cross; Maddy Stepski, softball, Stony Brook; Billy deCastro, soccer, Endicott; Cole DeVoe, soccer, Salve Regina; Sam Montalto, soccer, Providence College; and Will Sawin, soccer, Middlebury. | Photo courtesy Anna Sawin Photography
