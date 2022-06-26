McQuade’s Market won the Westerly National Little League’s Major Division championship on Tuesday with an 11-2 victory over Westerly Community Credit Union in the title game. McQuade’s finished with a 14-1 record this season, which included a 13-game winning streak. Team members include, front row, from left, Jerrell Gooding, Benjamin Romano, Devin Longo, Grady Friend and Anthony Grispino; back row: coach Britt Friend, Brendan Speck, JP McCutcheon, coach Josh Beland, Jaxson Beland, Dante Pruitt, coach Dean Saglio, Caden Messier, Mason Harvie, Kevin Saglio and coach Joel Grispino. | Photo courtesy Nicole Beland