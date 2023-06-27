WESTERLY — After 43 years as a journalist, 38 of them here at The Westerly Sun, it's time to go.
Today is my last day on the job.
I wish it was possible to thank everyone that needed to be thanked. But it's not. So I will try to hit groups of people and hopefully not leave anyone out. If I do, I apologize profusely. Hopefully, you know who you are anyhow.
My family
My children, Matt and Caitlin, attended far too many games because there were work-schedule gaps in our house. They were so happy when their mother rescued them.
I did not see them for most of many Thanksgivings, and others were a rushed meal. They had Christmas days where I had to leave mid-afternoon to produce the next day's paper.
Sometimes they would be taken to the old Sun building at 56 Main St. and be instructed to sit at the lunchroom table while I worked and not leave it until their mom arrived. Five minutes later, they were exploring the huge rolls of newsprint stored in the rear of the building.
I missed too many of their games. Someone once asked my late wife, Kathy, where I was during the latter part of one of the three high school sports seasons. Her response: "We are in playoffs. I won't see my husband for two weeks," she replied.
My in-laws, the Delaney family of Pawcatuck, watched my children thousands of times during their childhood. We would not have made it without you.
Fortunately, my late wife loved high school sports, especially those played outdoors in the fall. She always said she was the first girl at Stonington High to be All-ECC in field hockey. I included it in her obituary.
She understood. It's been 21-plus years since her death. I still miss her every day.
Athletes and coaches
So many of you were gracious and articulate when I talked with you after games.
You were polite and understanding and provided thoughtful responses. And some of the best came after you endured tough losses. Not an easy time to express yourself.
Basketball coaches often provided their stats on winter nights by the light of a cellphone on a bus. For most of them it was the end of a long, long day. Still, they called.
And to the many athletes who have learned something about themselves during their time in high school, thanks for putting in the effort and playing with such pride and passion. Thanks so much for thrilling us so many times.
Athletic directors
Athletic directors serve a wide range of constituencies, including the media.
We have been blessed with a group that truly understands what high school athletics are all about — life lessons.
Westerly's Jamey Vetelino, Stonington's Bryan Morrone, Chariho's Justin Cahoone and Wheeler's Ellen Turner always returned phone calls and emails, providing us with so many of the essentials to do our jobs. They often gave us advice and suggestions when we needed them most.
They really do care for your children.
Parents
Being a parent is not an easy thing. Being a parent of a high school athlete is even more difficult.
You have to be there when your child doesn't get to play. You have to be there when your child is injured. And you have to be there when your child loses.
Parents wish they could fix all these things. But maybe it's just better for your child to have those experiences now when you are around. Learning to deal with setbacks will help them for the rest of their lives.
Thank you for being there for your child and thank you for supporting us.
So many others
Thank you to the game officials, public address announcers, clock operators and scorekeepers.
It would be difficult to have a game without you.
And thank you to a lengthy list of fellow journalists I have worked with. Bob Marr, The Sun's former sports editor, set a high standard for us all. He reminded us that we are writing history every day and it deserved out utmost attention.
Ken Sorensen is the best copy editor we've ever had. And I've walked the sidelines with a lengthy list of competitors I hold in the highest regard. I've learned a lot about Gavin Keefe's daughters over the years we've talked. And the veteran reporter from The Day certainly knows all about my family.
The journalists I know work extremely hard, are passionate about their jobs and committed to excellence. Thank you for so many great conversations.
These are challenging times in our profession. Stay strong.
What's next
On Saturday morning, I will board a flight at T.F. Green airport in Warwick that will take me to Los Angeles.
My son and his wife, Tamiel, have asked for my help with their young family — grandsons Indiana, who'll turn 5 in July, and Marlowe, who'll be 3 in February.
This will be my second act for grandsons. My daughter and her husband, Andrew, and their son, Landon, lived with me for the first 13 years of Landon's life. Landon has set the bar very high for his younger counterparts in the grandson department.
So I have some experience grandparenting.
I will take with me the many lessons so many of you have taught me during my 38 years in Westerly. I will never live in a finer place.
Thank you.
