FOXBORO — With a pass breakup that led directly to an interception along with a third-down sack, Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler was one of the shining stars from Sunday’s season-saving 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
“Adam did a really good job penetrating the inside of the pocket. When we have that from him, it makes a big difference for our defense on those passing situations,” coach Bill Belichick said after New England improved to 5-7.
It was a triumphant return for a key linchpin who missed the previous week’s game at Houston due to a shoulder injury.
“We missed him,” said Belichick, noting that having a healthy and productive Butler goes a long way in setting the tone on the defensive side of the ball.
Butler also finished with three quarterback hits and two tackles that produced negative yardage for Arizona. The mission was to make Kyler Murray work a little extra in the passing game, and Butler was one of the main reasons why the typically potent Cardinals managed just 4.4 yards per pass play.
Butler’s impact was also felt in the run-stuffing department. Arizona came in averaging the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (157) on a league-best 5.2 yards per carry. Both numbers fell off significantly — the Cardinals on Sunday managed 138 yards on 4.1 yards per clip.
It hasn’t been the easiest season for New England’s front seven.
But thanks in large part to the all-encompassing impact registered by Butler, New England succeeded in grounding one of the best offenses as Arizona ended up setting a single-game season low in points.
"I've had some challenges throughout the season," Butler said. "It's no secret I've been dealing with a shoulder injury. I've just been fighting like hell to get back. It’s really tough when you’re in that position. I was pleased with my performance today, but it’s all about the team. It’s all about getting wins."
Had Butler not forced Murray into an incomplete throw on second and 12 from the New England 29 in the first quarter, the Cardinals might have been in prime position to add to their early 7-0 lead with another touchdown. Instead, Arizona was forced to settle for a field goal.
Butler’s productive day reached another level after the Patriots tied the game at 10 in the third quarter. Arizona faced a third and 3 from its 32 with Murray lined up in the shotgun. Butler got his hand on a pass that was intended for D’Andre Hopkins, the Cardinals' star wide receiver. The ball was tipped high in the air with safety Adrian Phillips coming away with the interception.
The Patriots turned the Arizona turnover into points, with James White finding the end zone for his second rushing score that gave his team a 17-10 lead with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
The cherry on top of a productive sundae came on the ensuing offensive series for the Cardinals. On third and 7 from the Arizona 28, Butler split the center and guard for a takedown of Murray. Butler’s first sack of the season went in the books as a 9-yard loss.
“Going into this game, I knew it was important to get vertical in the pocket and make it really uncomfortable,” Butler said. “My goal the entire game was to affect them. I’m just glad everything worked out.”
