FOXBORO — The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys happens to be anchored by a defensive player of the year candidate who has six interceptions and 10 pass breakups – both lead-leading stats.
This same ball-hawking cornerback (Trevon Diggs) was someone who Mac Jones had to solve as part of scout team duties during their three-year run as teammates at Alabama. On Sunday, Jones will see a familiar face across the field when Diggs and the Cowboys come to Gillette Stadium.
“Oh yeah,” said Jones on Wednesday when asked if Diggs ever picked him off during practice when they rolled together with the Crimson Tide. “He has a really good feel for the game. He’s very instinctual … very smart, fast, quick, and explosive. He does it all very well. I’m really proud of the way he’s been playing. It’s going to be good to have a chance to be on the same field as him again.”
Selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 draft, Diggs will carry a five-game interception streak into Sunday’s contest.
“He’s all over the tape … sideline to sideline,” Jones said. “You have to be aware of where he is at all times.”
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gone on the record in proclaiming that quarterbacks should stop throwing at Diggs. It doesn’t sound like Jones will be following Elliott’s advice.
“You can’t be afraid of anybody,” Jones said.
Added Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers when asked about Diggs, “He’s doing his thing. Hats off to him.”
Cowboys are loaded
If the NFL handed out an award to the team that collected the most talent, Patriots coach Bill Belichick believes Dallas would be a shoo-in to take home the hardware. The Pats will welcome the 4-1 Cowboys for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff Sunday.
Per Belichick, the Cowboys’ penchant for stockpiling Pro Bowlers dates back to 2006 — the final season of Bill Parcells’ four-year stint in Dallas. Much of the credit for putting together a strong roster goes to Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president and son of owner/general manager Jerry Jones.
“They’ve done a good job selecting and developing players,” Belichick said Wednesday. “Looking at their personnel staff, there’s a lot of experience down there. Those guys have been there for a long, long time. I think, on their personnel staff, they have over 500 years of NFL experience on that staff. That’s five centuries. It’s amazing.
"This is not a young group. I say that respectfully because of the job they’ve done, but they’ve been there a long time. They know what they’re looking for. They know what they’re doing.”
It’s worth noting that since the 2006 season, the Patriots have appeared in six Super Bowls and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on three occasions. Over that same stretch, Dallas has won a total of three playoff games.
History lesson aside, there’s no question the Cowboys are loaded with talent in all three phases.
Quarterback Dak Prescott has returned from a gruesome ankle injury to throw 13 touchdowns through five games. A two-time rushing champion, Elliott has been aided by the emergence of Tony Pollard, who’s averaging a first down or touchdown on 37.3% of his carries this season.
“He was more of a change-of-pace back the last time we faced him [in 2019, a game the Pats defeated the Cowboys at home, 13-9]. Now he’s a big part of their offense,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty about Pollard. “Whether they go with him or [Elliott] in the game, they can do a lot of different things.”
The addition of former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn as Dallas’ defensive coordinator has yet to provide a major lift, at least statistically.
The Cowboys are giving up 390 yards per game and rank as the most penalized defense. Taking the ball away is one area where Dallas has shined. After league leader Buffalo, the Cowboys have produced the second-most takeaways with 10 of the 12 coming via interception.
Drafted three spots ahead of fellow 2021 rookie Jones, Dallas rookie Micah Parsons has proven to be a valuable chess piece in his ability to play both the run and the pass. Pro Football Focus has credited Parsons with 21 quarterback pressures to go along with 2.5 sacks.
“He’s a talented player, big and fast,” Belichick said.
In the kicking game, Dallas has been in good hands with Greg Zuerlein. After a shaky season opener against Tampa Bay that saw Zuerlein missed two field goals and one extra point, he has converted six straight field goals. Belichick said the Cowboys are in field goal range the moment they cross midfield.
“It’s a pretty talented team. We’re going to have to play our best game,” Belichick said.
Extra points
The beat goes on for the beleaguered Patriots’ offensive line. Shaq Mason (abdomen) attended Wednesday’s practice before popping up as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week. New England remains without Michael Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn. Both are on the COVID-19 restricted list. Trent Brown (calf strain) will be sidelined for at least a few more weeks after being placed on injured reserve before Sunday’s 25-22 win over Houston. … Running back Damien Harris was spotted during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that the media was allowed to view. Similar to Mason, Harris watched the first practice of Cowboys week from the sidelines. Harris suffered injuries to his chest and ribs Sunday. … Fresh off kicking two 52-yard field goals against the Texans, Patriots kicker Nick Folk was chosen as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. … Meyers on being 2-0 on the road but 0-3 at home: “We have to protect our house better.” … A Houston-area native, Gunner Olszewski said he’s backing the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series that begins Friday night. “Go Sox. I’m a Boston guy,” said the Patriots receiver/returner.
