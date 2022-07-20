NORWICH — The surging Ocean State Waves continued their winning ways Wednesday night, defeating the Mystic Schooners, 9-5, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League Coastal Division game at Dodd Stadium.
Barrington's Jake Studley (UConn) went 5 for 6 and scored four runs for the fourth-place Waves (19-18), who have won four of their last five games and nine of their last 12 to climb over the .500 mark for the season.
Waves starting pitcher Joe Cinnella (Seton Hall) allowed two runs (zero earned) in five innings to earn the victory. Cinnella (1-2) struck out four and walked none.
The third-place Schooners (20-16) were held to six hits and lost their second straight. Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac) finished with two hits and two RBIs. Stonington High grad Kevin Ferrer (UConn) scored twice and drove in one run.
Ocean State never trailed. Khyree Miller (3 for 4) had an RBI single, Wakefield's Blaine Lidsky (Stonehill) walked in a run and Miller scored on a fielder's choice to give the Waves a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Miller (Winthrop) had another RBI single in the second to make it 4-0.
Mystic scored twice in the third to cut it to 4-2, but Drew Holderbach (Marietta College) doubled in two runs in the fifth to make it 5-2. Holderbach finished with three hits, two of them doubles.
The Schooners cut their deficit to 5-4 in the sixth on a two-run double by Mason LaPlante (Georgia), but that’s as close as they would get.
Schooners starter Brandon White (Southern New Hampshire) took the loss. White (0-2) gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
The Waves finished with 16 hits. They next host first-place Newport on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Old Mountain Field. Mystic plays at Bristol on Thursday at 6:30.
— Ken Sorensen
