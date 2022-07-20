The Mystic Schooners and Ocean State Waves stood in third and fourth place, respectively, in the Coastal Division of the New England Collegiate Baseball League as the summer wooden-bat league closes in on its All-Star Game on Sunday.
The Schooners (20-15) trailed the first-place Newport Gulls (24-11) by four games entering the NECBL's slate on Wednesday.
Tuesday night, Mystic rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning but lost to Newport, 3-2, at Dodd Stadium in Norwich. Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac) hit a two-run double to account for both Mystic runs.
Kolton Freeman (Dartmouth) hit a solo home run for the Gulls. Starting pitcher Logan Mcguire (Georgia Tech) threw seven shutout innings, striking out five and walking one.
Mystic had won two straight before the loss to Newport.
Stonington High graduate Kevin Ferrer (UConn) leads the team in batting with a .356 average, which is seventh in the league. He is tied for the team lead in homers (three) and second in RBIs (17). Reid Easterly (Yale) is the Schooners' top pitcher (3-0, 0.42 ERA).
The Waves (18-18), meanwhile, were 6½ games behind the Gulls after Tuesday night's 9-8 seesaw victory over the North Shore Navigators (8-27) at Old Mountain Field in South Kingstown.
Ocean State took a 7-4 lead after scoring five runs in the fifth inning, but North Shore made it 7-5 in the sixth before scoring three times in the seventh to go ahead 8-7.
The Waves responded by scoring twice in the eighth — on an error and a fielder's choice — to take the lead for good.
Drew Holderbach (Marietta College) and Peter Ciuffreda (Lafayette College) each drove in two runs for Ocean State, which has won three of its last four games and seven of its last 10. Holderbach homered and doubled.
Ciuffredda leads the Waves in hitting (.310) and RBIs (22) and is second in home runs (five). Teammate Khyree Miller (Winthrop) has six homers. Pitcher Brooks Ey (VCU) is 3-1 with an 0.69 ERA and a league-leading 43 strikeouts in 26 innings.
The Schooners and Waves meet Wednesday at Dodd in Norwich at 6:30 p.m. as they try to catch the Gulls.
The NECBL All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday at the Shark Tank, home of the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, in Oak Bluffs, Mass. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.
The All-Star Game is preceded by the 2022 NECBL Home Run Derby at 2 p.m. Fourteen players, one from each team, will participate. Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield) is the representative for Mystic, Cranston's Dan Baruch (Boston College) for Ocean State.
— Ken Sorensen
