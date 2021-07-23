GROTON — Starting pitcher Sean Sposato was tagged for five runs on eight hits in 3⅔ innings and took the loss as the Mystic Schooners were beaten by the Danbury Westerners, 7-5, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Friday at Fitch High School.
Sposato, a Chariho High graduate now pitching for the University of Rhode Island, struck out two and walked one. All five runs scored against him were earned.
Danbury (18-15) led 5-1 after four innings and 7-2 after five. Henry Strmeki (Dayton) homered, and Andrew Jenkins (Georgia Tech) was 3 for 5 with one RBI.
Michael DeMartino (Southern Connecticut) finished 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Mystic (17-15). Princeton's Brendan Cumming, the NECBL's leading hitter (.440), added two hits, and Andrew Kopack (Rhode Island) had two hits and drove in a run.
Sposato is 1-3 with a 6.17 ERA this season. He has struck out 18, walked nine and allowed 29 hits in 23⅓ innings.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.