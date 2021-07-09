SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Starting pitcher Sean Sposato, a Chariho High graduate, did not figure in the decision during the Mystic Schooners' 5-3 loss to the Ocean State Waves in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Thursday at Old Mountain Field.
Sposato, a 6-1 right-hander for the University of Rhode Island, allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out two. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA in six appearances this season. He's struck out 14 and walked five in 15⅔ innings.
Ocean State (10-13-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead and held Mystic (11-12) off from there.
Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) went 4 for 5 for the Schooners. Brendan Cumming (Princeton) doubled in a run and Tucker Flint (Maryland) hit a solo home run.
Dylan Hoy (Marist) highlighted Ocean State's three-run fourth with a two-run single.
Mystic's home game Friday against the Danbury Westerners was rained out.
— Ken Sorensen
