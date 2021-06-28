GROTON — Sean Sposato pitched four effective innings for the Mystic Schooners in a 7-1 win against the Ocean State Waves in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Sunday at Fitch High.
Sposato, who was an All-Stater at Chariho High and plays for the University of Rhode Island, started the game and pitched the first four innings striking out five of the 14 batters he faced.
Sposato, of Ashaway, allowed just one hit and walked one in four shutout innings.
He did not get the decision. For the season, Sposato is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12⅔ innings this season. He has walked just one batter.
Mystic led 2-0 after four innings, but scored two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead.
Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield) finished with two RBIs for the Schooners.
Barry Walsh (Boston College) was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Stanton Leuthner (Stony Brook) finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Schooners (9-8) are the road for the next four games including a Tuesday contest at Old Mountain Field in South Kingstown against the Waves. Mystic returns home on July 5 to host the Valley Blue Sox at 6:05 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
