GROTON — Barry Walsh's two-run double highlighted a four-run third inning and the Mystic Schooners rolled past the Bristol Blues, 13-6, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League on Sunday at Fitch High School.
Walsh (Boston College) finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Mystic (12-12, fifth place Southern Division). Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) added two hits and two RBIs.
The Schooners led 7-3 after three innings. The tacked on a run in the fourth and scored five times in the eighth.
Brennen Dorighi hit a two-run home run for Bristol (5-19, seventh place Southern Division).
Mystic next plays at Newport on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Cardines Field. Its next home game is against Bristol on Friday at Fitch.
— Ken Sorensen
