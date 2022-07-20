NORWICH — Stonington High graduate Kevin Ferrer has been named a starter for the South squad in the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Sunday in Martha's Vineyard.
Ferrer, a UConn junior, was one of six Mystic Schooners selected to the South squad. The outfielder ranks among the league's top hitters, batting .352 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Schooners named as reserves to the All-Star South team were relief pitcher Reid Easterly (Yale), catcher Addison Kopack (URI) and first baseman Eddi Micheletti Jr. (George Washington), shortstop Logan Allen (Bryant) and outfielder Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac).
Sunday's All-Star Game starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Shark Tank, home of the Martha's Vineyard Sharks, in Oak Bluffs, Mass. The game will be preceded by a home run derby at 2.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.