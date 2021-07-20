SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Christopher Brito's three-run home run highlighted a five-run second inning and the Mystic Schooners held off the Ocean State Waves, 9-7, on Tuesday in a New England Collegiate Baseball League Southern Division game at Old Mountain Field.
Brito (Rutgers) finished with two hits. His home run gave Mystic a 6-0 lead.
Michael DeMartino (Southern Connecticut) also homered for the Schooners, a solo shot in the third inning that made it 7-1.
Brendan Cumming (Princeton) added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Mystic (16-14), which has won three straight.
The Waves (12-17) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out, two-run single by Slade Wilks (Southern Mississippi). But Mystic's Tim Blaisdell (Hartford) followed with a strikeout to end the game.
The Schooners' next home game is Friday against the Danbury Westerners at Fitch High School. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.