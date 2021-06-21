GROTON — Newport scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Mystic Schooners, 8-6, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game on Sunday at Fitch High.
Sean Sposato (University of Rhode Island), a former All-Stater at Chariho High, took the loss. Sposato, who entered the game in the fifth, pitched two innings and allowed one earned run. He struck out two.
Sposato is 1-1 with an ERA of 3.11. He has pitched 8⅔ innings with seven strikeouts this season.
Newport's Justin Guerrera (Fairfield) hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning for the Gulls. Guerrera finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the victory.
Mystic (6-6) answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could get no closer.
Barry Walsh (Boston College) hit a solo homer for Mystic in the seventh. The Schooners had the bases loaded with no outs earlier in the inning before the Gulls turned a double play.
Newport is 8-3. Mystic next travels to Danbury on Wednesday for a 6:05 p.m. start. The next home game is Thursday against the Valley Blue Sox starting at 6:35 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
