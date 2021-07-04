WATERBURY, Conn. — Tyler Schoff allowed just one hit in five innings as the Mystic Schooners defeated the Danbury Westerners, 7-1, in the New England Collegiate Baseball League Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 right-hander, who plays at Bryan University, faced just 16 batters and struck out five of them walking only one.
Schoof (1-0) has an ERA of 1.38 with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings for the Schooners.
Christopher Brito (Rutgers) finished 2 for 3 with a double.
Brendan Cumming (Princeton), Barry Walsh (Boston College), Michael DeMartino (Southern Connecticut) and Stanton Leuthner (Stony Brook) contributed two hits each.
Walsh and DeMartino also tripled.
Mystic scored three times in the third inning. Walsh opened the inning with a triple and Brito followed with a walk.
Charlie Pagliarini (Fairfield) then doubled scoring Walsh and Brito moved to third. Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) brought home Brito with a sacrifice fly to center field. Leuthner followed with a single scoring Pagliarini.
Mystic moved to 11-9, while Danbury dropped to 10-8.
Mystic next hosts the Valley Blue Sox at Fitch High on Monday at 6:05 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
