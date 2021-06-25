HOLYOKE, Mass. — Mason LaPlante homered and drove in three runs as the Valley Blue Sox defeated the Mystic Schooners, 9-4, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Thursday night.
It was the second homer of the season for LaPlante (Yale).
Valley (11-5) scored three runs in the second and three more in the third to take a 6-2 lead.
Mystic (7-7) managed just five hits, but Brendan Cumming (Princeton), Christopher Brito (Rutgers) and Bryan Padilla (Connecticut) each doubled.
— Keith Kimberlin
