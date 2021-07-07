NEWPORT — Justin Guerrera homered twice and the Newport Gulls scored all their runs in the fourth inning in an 8-1 win over the Mystic Schooners in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Wednesday at Cardines Field.
Gurerrera (Fairfield) led off the fourth with a solo home run and later hit a two-run shot with two outs. The designated hitter finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Matthew Wood (Penn St.), Conor Kiely (Stonehill) and Spenser Smith (Northeastern) all doubled in the inning, with Kiely and Smith each driving in a run.
The Gulls (14-7, first place Southern Division) have won four straight.
Addison Kopack (Rhode Island) went 4 for 4 and drove in Mystic's lone run with a double in the fifth. He also tripled.
Starter Trystan Levesque (Rhode Island) took the loss for the Schooners (11-11, fifth place Southern Division). He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in 3⅓ innings.
Mystic next plays at home on Friday, hosting the Danbury Westerners at 6:05 p.m. at Fitch High.
— Ken Sorensen
