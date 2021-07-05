GROTON — Marist College's Brian Hart homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Valley Blue Sox over the Mystic Schooners, 12-7, in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game Monday at Fitch High School.
Cole Andrews (Miami U) doubled, homered and had three RBIs, and Luke Franzoni (Xavier) doubled, homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Sox (13-8, second place Southern Division).
Starter Ryan Miller (North Carolina Central) earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in seven innings. Miller (1-0) struck out 10 and walked none.
Daniel Crossen (Northeastern) hit two home runs and drove in five runs for Mystic (11-10, fifth place Southern Division). Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) and Joseph Carpenter (Delaware) each added two hits and one RBI.
The Schooners led 3-2 after the first inning. But Valley scored four times in the top of the third to lead 6-3 and never trailed again.
Mystic next hosts Vineyard on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at Fitch.
— Ken Sorensen
