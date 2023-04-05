Several Stonington seniors signed letters of intent on Friday at the school. They were, from left, Will French, lacrosse, Nichols College; Ben Massengale, lacrosse, Assumption University; Cam Elenteny, lacrosse, Providence College; Delaney Reck, swimming, Gettysburg College; Maddie Gonzalez, tennis, UMass Dartmouth; Emily Fulling, tennis, Gordon College; Molly Olsen, crew, Smith College and Rhys Thornell, crew, University of Rhode Island.
