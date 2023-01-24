WESTERLY — Jack Zerbarini scored 13 points and the Westerly Middle boys basketball team defeated Davisville, 56-44, in a Southern Division game Tuesday.
Dan Cummings added 11 points for Westerly (6-6, 5-4 Southern Division).
Westerly next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
