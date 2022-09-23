WARWICK — Westerly's Greg West placed third in the eighth grade boys race at the Ocean State Invitational cross country meet Friday at Goddard Park.
West posted a time of 7:11 on the 1.25-mile course. Westerly finished fifth as a team. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jack Zerbarini (21st, 7:41), Owen Sassi (41st, 7:57), Tyler Falcone (43rd, 7:59) and Keil Ullrich (76th, 8:38).
The race had 170 runners.
Jacob Harwood was 14th in the seventh grade boys race in 8:01. Patrick Fowler was 30th in 8:24. The race had 186 runners.
— Keith Kimberlin
