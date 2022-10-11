EXETER — Westerly Middle's Greg West topped the field and the Bulldogs earned three boys cross country victories on Tuesday.
West completed the 1.9-mile course in 11:49. Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, Exeter-West Greenwich, 16-51, and Jamestown, 19-54.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jack Zerbarini (fourth, 12:32), Owen Sassi (fifth, 12:47), Tyler Falcone (sixth, 13:00) and Jacob Harwood (seventh, 13:16).
Sara Morrone was the top Westerly finisher in the girls race, placing third in 14:58. Other Westerly scorers were Kennedy Turner (eighth, 16:12), Avery Falcone (15th, 17:01), Violet Poquette (16th, 17:16) and Addison Myllymaki (17th, 17:17).
Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 25-30, but lost to Jamestown, 18-43.
— Keith Kimberlin
