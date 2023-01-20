Nova Woodward scored 23 points and the Westerly Middle girls basketball team held off Groton Middle, 40-32, on Friday.
Westerly led by 15 at halftime, 23-8. Groton cut its deficit to four with about five minutes remaining, thanks to outscoring Westerly 19-6 in the third quarter, but Westerly was able to hold on for the win.
Ella Reyes finished with nine points and six steals for Westerly (10-1). Santana Hamelin added five steals, Abby Champlin grabbed six rebounds, and Jenna Parker had five boards. Woodward had six rebounds and five steals to go with her 23 points.
Westerly next plays at Davisville on Tuesday.
— Ken Sorensen
