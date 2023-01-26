EXETER — Nova Woodward scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Westerly Middle ended the regular season with a 54-26 girls basketball win over Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday.
Woodward was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Westerly (12-1, 9-1 Southern Division) led 21-11 at the half and outscored the Scarlet Knights 16-4 in the third quarter to take a 37-15 lead.
Jenna Parker added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abby Champlin finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Ella Reyes also contributed five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.
Westerly finished second in the division and will host a playoff game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
