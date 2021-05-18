NORTH STONINGTON — Hannah Viele singled home Hayden Bresnan with the winning run in the seventh inning as Wheeler Middle beat Plainfield, 10-9, in a softball game Monday.
Wheeler rallied with three runs in the final inning for the win that closed its season.
Viele had three hits and pitched a complete game, striking out three. Isabella Deledda, Addie Stanley and Abby Butremovic had three hits each.
All of Butremovic's hits were bunts.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.