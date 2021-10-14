EAST GREENWICH — Westerly Middle's Greg West finished second in the Southern Division boys cross country championship meet on Thursday.
West completed the 1.86-mile course in 11:03. Westerly finished sixth out of 11 teams.
The other Westerly scorers were Owen Sassi (18th, 11:54), Tyler Falcone (22nd, 12:08), Jacob Harwood (31st, 12:16) and John Koulbanis (48th, 12:39). The race had 121 runners.
Westerly's girls team placed fourth of 11 teams in the Southern Division championship race.
Virginia Royce was Westerly's top runner, placing 17th on the 1.86-mile course in 13:09. Other Westerly scorers were Ceci Saint (19th, 13:10), Emerson Federico (20th, 13:11), Ava Lidestri (35th, 13:53) and Peyton Federico (45th, 14:13). The race had 130 runners.
West, Sassi and Falcone qualified for the boys state meet, as did Royce, Saint and Emerson Federico for the girls. The state meet is Oct. 23 at Bryant University in Smithfield.
— Keith Kimberlin
