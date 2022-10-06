SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle's Greg West finished second and the Bulldogs earned a pair of wins in a boys cross country race on Thursday at Curtis Corner Middle.
West covered the 1.9-mile course in 11:13. Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, and Curtis Corner, 27-28. Westerly lost to Cole, 19-40.
Other scorers for Westerly were Owen Sassi (ninth, 12:03), Jack Zerbarini (10th, 12:06), Tyler Falcone (15th, 12:16) and Jacob Harwood (17th, 12:17).
In the girls race, Westerly's Sara Morrone placed 10th in 14:24. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Addison Myllymaki (26th, 16:14), Isabella Muccio (29th, 16:25), Violet Poquette (34th, 17:15) and Avery Falcone (37th, 17:53).
Westerly beat Quest, 15-50, but lost to Cole, 15-48, and Curtis Corner, 16-47.
— Keith Kimberlin
