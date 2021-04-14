EAST GREENWICH — Westerly Middle eighth grader Cali West finished the girls cross country season unbeaten, taking first in a meet with Curtis Corner, Cole and Compass on Wednesday.
West, the younger sister of Westerly High's top distance runner, Kaya West, covered the 1.86-mile course in 11:50.
Westerly edged Curtis Corner, 27-28; Cole, 27-29; and Compass, 15-44.
Other Westerly scorers were Peyton Pietraska, eighth, (13:12); Emerson Federico, ninth (13:15); Cecelia Saint, 10th (13:20); and Sofia Cillino, 11th (13:23).
In the boys race, Westerly's Greg West, a sixth grader, finished second in 11:14. He is the younger brother of the West sisters.
Westerly defeated Compass, 25-31, but lost to Cole, 20-41, and Curtis Corner, 20-41.
Other Westerly scorers were Tyler Falcone, 13th (12:24); A.J. Gencarelli, 29th (13:30); John Koulbanis, 34th (13:48); and Brock Crowley, 35th (13:53).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.