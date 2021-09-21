NORTH KINGSTOWN — Greg West was the top runner as the Westerly Middle boys cross country team went 2-1 in a middle school quad meet on Tuesday.
West completed the 2-mile course in 12:52. Tyler Falcone placed fourth in 14:33.
Westerly beat Chariho, 21-35, and Quest, 15-45. Westerly lost to Davisville, 25-35.
Other scorers for Westerly were Owen Sassi (fifth, 14:53), AJ Gencarelli (ninth, 14:54) and Jacob Harwood (20th, 15:48).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Westerly sweeps quad meet
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly Middle picked up three victories in Tuesday's quad meet.
Westerly beat Davisville, 22-39, Quest, 20-43, and Chariho 18-40.
Virginia Royce was second in (15:21), and Cecelia Saint placed fourth (15:25). Other scorers were Emerson Federico (seventh, 15:31), Ava Lidestri eighth, 16:02 and Peyton Pietraska (ninth, 16:03).
— Keith Kimberlin
