EXETER — Westerly Middle opened the spring cross country season with two wins each for the boys and girls teams on Wednesday.
The girls defeated Jamestown, 17-42, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-50.
Westerly's Cali West won the race covering the 1.95-mile course in 13:13. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Peyton Pietraska, second (14:44), Emerson Federico, third (14:59), Cecelia Saint, fifth (15:07) and Sofia Cillino, sixth (15:57).
In the boys race, Westerly beat Jamestown, 25-30, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 24-32.
Greg West won the boys race in 12:35. Tyler Falcone placed second (14:07) followed by A.J. Gencarelli, eighth, (15:28), Brock Crowley 11th (16:05) and John Koulbanis 12th (16:07).
Westerly next competes at Chariho on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
