STONINGTON — Westerly Middle swept a pair of races from Stonington Middle in the annual McCoy Cup cross country race Friday.
The Westerly boys defeated Stonington, 24-31, while the girls prevailed, 22-33, during the event at Stonington Middle.
Greg West won the boys race, completing the 1.7-mile course in 10:06. Other Westerly scorers were Tyler Falcone (fourth, 10:58), Patrick Fowler (fifth, 10:59), Owen Sassi (sixth, 11:00) and John Koulbanis (eighth, 11:03).
Cecelia Saint finished second in the girls race in 11:54. Other scorers for Westerly were Virginia Royce (third, 12:00), Emerson Federico (fourth, 12:01), Amelia Maher (fifth, 12:04) and Ava Lidestri (eighth, 12:35).
The event is named in a honor of Tom McCoy, a former longtime track and cross country coach at Stonington High.
— Keith Kimberlin
