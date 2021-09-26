WARWICK — Westerly Middle's girls cross country team placed third in the seventh grade race at the Ocean State Invitational meet on Friday at Goddard Park.
Virginia Royce was the first finisher for Westerly placing 12th in 8:22 on the 1.25-mile course. Others who scored for Westerly were Amelia Maher (32nd, 9:15), Francesca DeCaro (34th, 9:24), Sara Morrone (62nd, 10:23) and Makaila Limson (71st, 10:40).
The eighth grade girls team placed fourth. Cecelia Saint was the top finisher placing 12th in 8:23. Other scorers were Emerson Federico (23rd, 8:39), Ava Lidestri (24th, 8:40), Annabelle Fowler (63rd, 9:42) and Peyton Pietraszka (64th, 9:45).
A.J. Gencarelli was the top finisher for the eighth grade boys placing 29th (8:09). Tyler Falcone was the top seventh grader (14th, 18:03) and Jacob Harwood the top sixth grader (12th, 8:31).
Ella Reyes also placed 28th for the sixth grade girls in 9:48.
— Keith Kimberlin
