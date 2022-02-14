WESTERLY — Westerly Middle outscored Curtis Corner by 11 points in the third quarter and earned a 44-35 win in the middle school girls basketball quarterfinals on Monday.
Westerly trailed 19-18 at the half, but outscored Curtis Corner 15-4 in the pivotal period to take a 33-23 lead. Westerly used a full-court, man-to-man defense in the decisive quarter.
Westerly limited Curtis Corner's two best players to four and three points, respectively. Westerly's Emerson Federico defended Curtis Corner's lead guard and Lyla Auth controlled their top post player.
Dania Jarrett finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Westerly. Madison Pellegrino had 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. She was 7 for 9 at the free-throw line.
Westerly next plays Derring or Cole on Wednesday in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
