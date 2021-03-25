WESTERLY — Jack McGovern had two goals and three assists, Chris Pendola scored three times and the Westerly Middle School boys soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday.
Max Celico added a goal in the win, and Liam Jacobson had an assist.
Westerly next visits Chariho on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Ken Sorensen
