WESTERLY — Juliann Voisinet scored 12 points and Lilli Gorman had 11, but Westerly Middle lost to Wickford, 49-44, in double overtime in a girls basketball game Tuesday.
Gorman scored on a putback with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to the first overtime.
Gorman also grabbed 11 rebounds, and Voisinet had nine in the loss. Ariana Arruda added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
— Keith Kimberlin
