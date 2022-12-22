Westerly Middle's basketball teams had a split decision against Cole on Wednesday. The girls team rolled to a 59-23 victory at home while the boys lost in East Greenwich, 50-47.
Ella Reyes led the girls team with 19 points, five rebounds, three blocks and seven steals. Abi Champlin added 11 points and five rebounds, and Francesca DeCaro scored 11.
Landon Husereau paced the boys team (2-1) with 16 points. Ben Eaton had seven.
Both teams play again on Wednesday against Chariho Middle.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.