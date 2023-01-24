DAVISVILLE — Westerly Middle closed the third quarter with a 21-5 run to pull away from Davisville and post a 54-36 victory in a Southern Division girls basketball game Tuesday.
Westerly (11-1, 8-1 Southern Division) led by seven, 23-16, at halftime. Davisville cut its deficit to four before Westerly went on its game-sealing run.
Nova Woodward led Westerly with 22 points and five rebounds, and Ella Reyes had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Abby Champlin and Jenna Parker each grabbed six rebounds.
Westerly ends its regular season on Thursday with a visit to Exeter-West Greenwich.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.