WESTERLY — Westerly controlled the second and third quarters en route to a 46-20 victory over Chariho in a middle school girls basketball game Tuesday.
After a 9-6 first period, Westerly outscored Chariho 28-6 over the next two quarters thanks to a full-court man-to-man defense.
Kate Rafferty and Peyton Pietraszka each scored eight points and hit two 3-pointers for Westerly. Rafferty added six steals, and Pietraszka grabbed five rebounds. Juliana Voisinet had seven points, three assists and three steals.
Madison Fizzano led Chariho with nine points. Ryana Denecour had five.
Westerly next plays at Davisville Middle on Tuesday.
— Ken Sorensen
