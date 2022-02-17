WEST WARWICK — Deering used a big second quarter to defeat Westerly Middle, 49-33, in the semifinals of the middle school girls basketball tournament on Thursday.
Deering outscored Westerly 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 24-12 lead at the half. Derring pushed the lead to 24 points in the third quarter before Westerly cut it to 11 with four minutes to go.
Danica Jarrett finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for Westerly. Madison Pellegrino added 10 points and eight rebounds
Lyla Auth finished with seven points, four rebounds and two blocks. Emerson Federico and Ella Keegan played well defensively.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.