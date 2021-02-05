EAST GREENWICH — Cole Middle topped Westerly Middle, 46-28, in the girls basketball season opener for both teams Thursday.
Julianna Voisinet scored nine points and finished with seven rebounds for Westerly. Lillian Gorman had six points and eight rebounds.
— Keith Kimberlin
