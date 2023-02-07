NORTH KINGSTOWN — Wickford used a second-half surge to defeat Westerly Middle, 45-20, in the Southern Division girls basketball finals on Tuesday.
The teams were tied at 13 at the half, but top-seeded Wickford outscored No. 2 Westerly 32-7 after the break. Wickford used a strong half-court defense to create transition baskets, Westerly coach Mike Reyes said.
Nova Woodward led Westerly with eight points.
"Our girls played very hard, but we could never get any closer than 12 for the last eight minutes," Reyes said in an email. "All in all, it was great season for our girls. We lost our first game and last game to Wickford, but won 14 in a row in between."
Wickford advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
