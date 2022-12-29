WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nova Woodward scored 23 points, Ella Reyes had 16 and the Westerly Middle girls basketball team defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 67-21, in the championship game of Westerly Middle's Holiday Basketball Classic on Thursday at Chariho.
In Thursday's girls consolation game, Chariho beat Wheeler (Conn.), 30-26. Maddy Dorgan had eight points and Bryn DosSantos scored seven in the victory. Jayda Johnson led Wheeler with 16.
On the boys side, EWG topped Chariho, 58-49, in the title game. Dayton Lee finished with 14 points and Brenden Gleason scored 10 for Chariho.
In the consolation game, Westerly defeated Wheeler (Conn.), 61-27, behind Mike Joyce's 14 points and Ben Eaton's 10. Hunter Wright scored 10 for Wheeler.
In opening-round games Wednesday, the Westerly girls beat Chariho, 53-19. Woodward scored 12 points and Emerie Foss had 10 for the winners. DosSantos scored nine for Wheeler. EWG topped Wheeler, 31-22. Molly Perkins scored 10 in a losing effort.
Gleason scored 14 points to lead Chariho over Westerly, 52-46, on Wednesday. Sam Ellis added 13 in the win. Landon Husereau had a game-high 21 for Westerly. Wright scored 15 points in Wheeler's 65-30 loss to EWG.
The tournament was held at Chariho because Westerly Middle's gym is being worked on.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.