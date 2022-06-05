NARRAGANSETT — Westerly Middle won six events and finished first at the girls state track and field championship meet on Sunday.
Madison Pellegrino finished first in the shot put (29-0) and the discus (87-6).
Westerly compiled 60 points edging Kickemuit, of Warren, with 57. Barrington was third with 40.
Kennedy Turner finished first in the long jump (15-1½). Calla Bruno was first in the 400 (1:03.15).
The 4x100 relay of Turner, Calla Bruno, Ocean Lombard and Isabella Nenna placed first in 54.0.
Lucy Saint, Virginia Royce, Ava Lidestri and Bruno won the 4x400 (4:29.18).
Westerly's boys placed 23rd with five points. Greg West finished fifth in the 3,000 (10:47.33) as did Jacob Harwood in the 800 (2:23.62). The 4x400 relay team of Sam Ferrol, Owen Faubert, Harwood and West finished sixth (4:17.70).
Chariho's Ethan McCann was third in the 1,500 (4:54.96) and fifth in the javelin. Chariho finished 14th with eight points.
Barrington won the boys team title with 69 points. South Kingstown was second with 44.
— Keith Kimberlin
