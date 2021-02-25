WOOD RIVER JCT. — Juliana Voisinet scored 12 points, dished out three assists and had five steals as Westerly Middle beat Chariho, 42-22, in a girls basketball game on Thusday.
Westerly led 19-14 at the half, but decreased its turnovers, played better defensive and improved its rebounding in the second half to earn the win.
Kate Rafferty contributed 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lilliana Gorman finished with six points, five rebounds and four blocks.
Ryana Denecour finished with nine points for Chariho.
Westerly next hosts Wickford on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
