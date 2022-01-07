NORTH KINGSTOWN — Madison Pellegrino scored 12 points grabbed nine rebounds and made two steals as the Westerly Middle girls basketball team beat Wickford, 50-33, on Thursday.
Westerly trailed 11-3 in the second quarter, but outscored Wickford 20-5 to close the half. The Bulldogs used full court defensive pressure to gain the lead.
Danica Jarrett had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs. Emerson Federico contributed nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
— Keith Kimberlin
