WOOD RIVER JCT. — Danica Jarrett scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three steals as Westerly Middle beat Chariho Middle, 47-17, in a girls basketball game on Friday.
Madison Pellegrino scored eight points and Peyton Pietraszka had seven.
Westerly next travels to Cole Middle in East Greenwich on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.