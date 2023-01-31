WESTERLY — Westerly Middle rolled past Warwick Veterans, 64-18, in the first round of the Southern Division girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
Ella Reyes led the way with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nova Woodward added eight points and six rebounds, and Jenna Parker had seven points and four boards. Fourteen of the 18 Westerly girls who played scored.
Second-seeded Westerly (13-1) next hosts the winner of No. 7 Exeter-West Greenwich vs. No. 3 Davisville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.